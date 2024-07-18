JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Purchased by Planning Directions Inc.

Planning Directions Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 196.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,177 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises about 1.0% of Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JEPI. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $647,943,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5,858.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 6,165,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061,819 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,836,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,906,000 after purchasing an additional 315,588 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,172,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,414,000 after acquiring an additional 187,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,949,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,670,000 after purchasing an additional 81,140 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $57.03. 3,240,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,253,156. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $57.94. The company has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.45.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

