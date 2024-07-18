JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE) Position Cut by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 86,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,900 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC owned 0.31% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $3,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPIE. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 729,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 628,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,625,000 after acquiring an additional 86,089 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,836,000. Diversified LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 579,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,423,000 after purchasing an additional 194,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 506,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,082,000 after purchasing an additional 131,830 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPIE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.67. 185,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,792. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.34. JPMorgan Income ETF has a one year low of $43.72 and a one year high of $45.88.

About JPMorgan Income ETF

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

