JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 2,682,764 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2,134% from the previous session’s volume of 120,106 shares.The stock last traded at $42.72 and had previously closed at $42.18.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $837.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 1,209.1% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000.

About JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

