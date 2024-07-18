Jupiter Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.46 Billion (JUP)

Jupiter (JUP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. One Jupiter token can currently be bought for $0.97 or 0.00001503 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Jupiter has traded 26% higher against the dollar. Jupiter has a total market cap of $1.46 billion and $152.69 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Jupiter

Jupiter was first traded on January 30th, 2024. Jupiter’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens. Jupiter’s official website is jup.ag. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @jupiterexchange.

Jupiter Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter (JUP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Jupiter has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,350,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Jupiter is 0.9077013 USD and is down -3.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 469 active market(s) with $117,580,435.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jup.ag/.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Jupiter (JUP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Jupiter has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,350,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Jupiter is 0.9077013 USD and is down -3.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 469 active market(s) with $117,580,435.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jup.ag/."

