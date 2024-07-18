Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW) Shares Down 1.8%

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.07 and last traded at $1.12. Approximately 414,090 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 911,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

Jupiter Wellness Trading Down 1.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $30.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.96.

Jupiter Wellness Company Profile

Jupiter Wellness, Inc, a wellness company, engages in the research and development of over-the-counter products and intellectual property. Its products pipeline includes Photocil to address psoriasis and vitiligo; JW-700 to treat hair loss; JW-500 for women's sexual wellness; NoStingz, a jellyfish sting prevention sunscreen; and JW-110 for the treatment of atopic dermatitis/eczema.

