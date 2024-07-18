Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,166,500 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the June 15th total of 1,994,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 368,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Jushi Price Performance

Shares of Jushi stock opened at $0.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.67. Jushi has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $1.09.

Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Jushi had a negative return on equity of 5,529.11% and a negative net margin of 26.80%. The business had revenue of $65.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.30 million. On average, analysts expect that Jushi will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

About Jushi

Jushi Holdings Inc, a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts.

