Karen Kwan Sells 10,000 Shares of Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Stock

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 10,000 shares of Aritzia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.70, for a total value of C$477,000.00.

Karen Kwan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 31st, Karen Kwan sold 3,000 shares of Aritzia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.00, for a total value of C$99,000.00.

On Monday, May 27th, Karen Kwan sold 3,000 shares of Aritzia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.01, for a total value of C$99,030.00.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Karen Kwan sold 1,000 shares of Aritzia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total value of C$34,000.00.

On Thursday, May 16th, Karen Kwan sold 5,000 shares of Aritzia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total value of C$170,000.00.

TSE ATZ traded down C$0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$47.03. The stock had a trading volume of 661,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,670. Aritzia Inc. has a 12 month low of C$20.67 and a 12 month high of C$48.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 68.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.80, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$37.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$35.78.

Aritzia ( TSE:ATZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.08). Aritzia had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of C$681.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$681.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aritzia Inc. will post 1.7411386 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ATZ shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Aritzia from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Aritzia from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Aritzia from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Aritzia from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$49.25.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

