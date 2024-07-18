Kava Price Up 6.3% Over Last 7 Days (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 18th. During the last week, Kava has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. Kava has a market cap of $440.52 million and $12.29 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava token can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000637 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00042399 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00009517 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00015145 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00009868 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00005336 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,855,129 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

