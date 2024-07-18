KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Sets New 52-Week High at $82.88

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $82.88 and last traded at $82.41, with a volume of 99071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KBH. StockNews.com cut KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on KB Home from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on KB Home from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on KB Home from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Zelman & Associates restated an “underperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.88.

KB Home Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.25 and a 200 day moving average of $66.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.80.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The construction company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.37. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that KB Home will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KB Home news, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 22,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $1,553,637.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,512 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,746.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other KB Home news, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 22,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $1,553,637.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,500,746.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 3,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $275,858.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,334.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 422.3% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 60,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 48,593 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at $935,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at $733,000. FCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 21,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in KB Home by 1,333.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,342 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 39,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

