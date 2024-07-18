KDA Group Inc. (CVE:KDA) Insider Tenshi Life Sciences Pte. Limited Sells 51,000 Shares

KDA Group Inc. (CVE:KDA – Get Free Report) insider Tenshi Life Sciences Pte. Limited sold 51,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.32, for a total transaction of C$16,105.80.

Tenshi Life Sciences Pte. Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 12th, Tenshi Life Sciences Pte. Limited sold 50,500 shares of KDA Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total transaction of C$15,150.00.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Tenshi Life Sciences Pte. Limited sold 458,500 shares of KDA Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total transaction of C$137,550.00.

On Monday, April 22nd, Tenshi Life Sciences Pte. Limited sold 28,000 shares of KDA Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.45, for a total transaction of C$12,600.00.

On Friday, April 19th, Tenshi Life Sciences Pte. Limited sold 5,000 shares of KDA Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.45, for a total transaction of C$2,250.00.

KDA Group Stock Up 1.8 %

CVE KDA traded up C$0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.29. 2,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.64, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of C$50.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.35. KDA Group Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.03 and a 12-month high of C$0.66.

About KDA Group

KDA Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to pharmacies and pharmaceutical companies in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Pharmacy Services, Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Technology. It provides pharmacy staff replacement services, professional and continued medical training services, pharmacy re-engineering services, and pharmaceutical training services.

