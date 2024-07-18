Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK)

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued their outperform rating on shares of Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $75.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $70.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI restated an in-line rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.23.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BK

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 1.4 %

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $64.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.09. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52-week low of $39.66 and a 52-week high of $65.90.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 40,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $2,246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,637,684.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $360,034.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,363.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $2,246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,637,684.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,858 shares of company stock worth $3,507,854. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bank of New York Mellon

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 82.1% during the first quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.