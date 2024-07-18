Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Shares Sold by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP reduced its stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,485 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the first quarter valued at $256,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 6.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 1.5% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 45,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Kennametal by 139.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 5,901 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Kennametal

In other Kennametal news, CEO Sanjay Chowbey bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.28 per share, for a total transaction of $121,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 49,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,275.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on KMT. Barclays dropped their target price on Kennametal from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Kennametal from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Kennametal Stock Performance

Shares of KMT stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.30. 954,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,818. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.66. Kennametal Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.08 and a 12-month high of $30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $515.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.50 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.26%.

Kennametal Profile

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

