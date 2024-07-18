Kenneth M. Jacobs Sells 207,000 Shares of Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ) Stock

Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 207,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total value of $9,362,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,729,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,235,326.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Lazard stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.98. 1,116,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,338. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.57 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Lazard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.82 and a 12-month high of $46.41.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. Lazard had a positive return on equity of 37.27% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. Lazard’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lazard, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -571.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lazard by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,519,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $326,219,000 after purchasing an additional 42,455 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lazard by 1,165.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 176,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,142,000 after acquiring an additional 162,549 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lazard by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 140,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,882,000 after acquiring an additional 28,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lazard by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 527,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lazard from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lazard from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price (down from $51.00) on shares of Lazard in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lazard presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

