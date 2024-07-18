Kevin A. Raketich Sells 1,000 Shares of Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS) Stock

Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS – Get Free Report) EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $21,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,404.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Metallus Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTUS opened at $22.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $995.62 million, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.75. Metallus Inc. has a one year low of $18.70 and a one year high of $24.31.

Metallus (NYSE:MTUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.21. Metallus had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $321.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Metallus Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Metallus

Metallus Inc manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company offers special bar quality (SBQ) bars, seamless mechanical tubes, precision steel components, and billets that are used in gears, hubs, axles, crankshafts and motor shafts, oil country drill pipes, bits and collars, bearing races and rolling elements, bushings, fuel injectors, wind energy shafts, anti-friction bearings, artillery and mortar bodies, and other applications.

