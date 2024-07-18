KeyCorp Trims Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Target Price to $160.00

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

MIDD has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair upgraded Middleby to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Middleby from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Middleby in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Middleby from $166.00 to $159.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Middleby has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $154.57.

Middleby Price Performance

Shares of MIDD opened at $132.71 on Monday. Middleby has a 12-month low of $109.59 and a 12-month high of $161.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.93 and its 200 day moving average is $139.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.61.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.16). Middleby had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $926.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. Middleby’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Middleby will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 235 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total value of $32,237.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,204.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,000 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $252,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,803.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 235 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total value of $32,237.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,204.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,385 shares of company stock valued at $304,134. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Middleby by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,113,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $822,165,000 after buying an additional 15,798 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Middleby by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,998,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,342,000 after buying an additional 20,511 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,696,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,621,000 after acquiring an additional 198,859 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,450,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,182,000 after acquiring an additional 11,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 617,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,953,000 after acquiring an additional 13,632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

