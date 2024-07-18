Kinder Morgan, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NYSE:KMI)

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2875 per share by the pipeline company on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

Kinder Morgan has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years. Kinder Morgan has a dividend payout ratio of 92.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Kinder Morgan to earn $1.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.3%.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.05. The company had a trading volume of 42,301,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,966,020. The company has a market cap of $46.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.93. Kinder Morgan has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $21.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.68 and its 200-day moving average is $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Insider Activity

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 16.08%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,116,612.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,116,612.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,537.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

