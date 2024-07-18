Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $29.75

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.75 and last traded at $29.35, with a volume of 90679 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kodiak Gas Services from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kodiak Gas Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.14.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion and a PE ratio of 33.18.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Kodiak Gas Services had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.55 million. Kodiak Gas Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Kodiak Gas Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 172.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 3.4% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 27,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 13,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 21,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

