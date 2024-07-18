Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,860,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the June 15th total of 35,890,000 shares. Currently, 35.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kohl’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KSS. CWM LLC boosted its position in Kohl’s by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KSS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Kohl’s from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Kohl’s from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Kohl’s from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.44.

Kohl’s Trading Down 3.3 %

KSS stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,977,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,627,582. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Kohl’s has a one year low of $17.68 and a one year high of $29.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.47 and a 200-day moving average of $25.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.95.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.28). Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.65%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

