Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IRM. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 201.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Iron Mountain from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.83.

In related news, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total transaction of $113,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,396.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total value of $113,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,396.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.80, for a total value of $155,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,923,650.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,553 shares of company stock valued at $8,759,378 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $97.96. 388,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,591,663. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.27. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $56.51 and a one year high of $100.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 393.95%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

