Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,005 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 155.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWF. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,102,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,850,069,000 after purchasing an additional 103,652 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,413,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,641,130,000 after buying an additional 341,407 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,202,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,274,077,000 after acquiring an additional 156,995 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,883,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $874,180,000 after acquiring an additional 22,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 29,857.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,699,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $818,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,769 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $4.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $362.54. 348,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,923. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $357.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $335.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $256.01 and a 1-year high of $382.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

