Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 512 Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stride were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LRN. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stride by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Stride by 0.9% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Stride by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Stride by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stride by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Stride alerts:

Stride Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE LRN traded down $0.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,388. Stride, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.17 and a fifty-two week high of $73.54. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $520.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.89 million. Stride had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 18.29%. Stride’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LRN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Stride in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Stride from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stride currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Stride

Stride Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.