Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,228 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1,143.4% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 50,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,056,000 after acquiring an additional 46,480 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 18.6% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 173,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,218,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 49,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,067 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $511,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total transaction of $338,884.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,339. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 988 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total transaction of $338,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,339. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,076,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,541,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,664 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock traded down $7.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $295.30. 204,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 1.15. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.89 and a 52-week high of $352.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.64.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.88%.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

See Also

