Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,163,252 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $264,396,000 after acquiring an additional 33,493 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,715.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 175,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,814,000 after purchasing an additional 165,528 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 283.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 17,156 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,418,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 63,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,465,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laboratory Co. of America stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $217.00. The company had a trading volume of 95,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,332. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $191.97 and a 1 year high of $234.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $203.16 and a 200 day moving average of $211.31. The stock has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.43, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.05.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.20. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on LH. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Argus raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.29.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,439 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total transaction of $498,360.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,436.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total value of $498,360.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,436.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total transaction of $421,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,448.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,939 shares of company stock valued at $1,021,078. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

