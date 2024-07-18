Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 33,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,414,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $127,617.09. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,696. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $171,412.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,309.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $127,617.09. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,199 shares of company stock valued at $572,750. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ROK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $254.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $312.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $300.71.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of ROK traded down $9.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $278.67. 380,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,313. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.49. The stock has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $249.00 and a twelve month high of $345.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.88%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

