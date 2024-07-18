Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,734,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $938,323,000 after buying an additional 504,860 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,374,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $614,476,000 after purchasing an additional 527,706 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,899,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,759,000 after purchasing an additional 433,840 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 2,834,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,298,000 after purchasing an additional 212,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 2,211,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,187,000 after purchasing an additional 408,022 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $95.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,194,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,698,537. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $97.19. The company has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.62 and a 200-day moving average of $93.89.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
