Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 59.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Insider Activity at Cummins

In other Cummins news, VP Marvin Boakye purchased 1,745 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $286.04 per share, with a total value of $499,139.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,139.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Marvin Boakye bought 1,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $286.04 per share, with a total value of $499,139.80. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at $499,139.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total transaction of $1,113,016.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,987,628.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cummins Trading Up 1.8 %

CMI stock traded up $5.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $300.34. The company had a trading volume of 245,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,166. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.80 and a 52-week high of $304.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.01). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.36 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $1.82 dividend. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CMI. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Cummins from $319.00 to $315.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cummins

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.