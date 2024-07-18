Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $298,000 Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 16.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.72. 593,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,002,185. The company has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $59.13 and a twelve month high of $90.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.45.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 61.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 199,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,944,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 1,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $128,328.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 199,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,944,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,458 shares of company stock worth $8,110,714. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Argus raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.