Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $917,000 Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Southern by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern by 3,628.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Southern from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Argus boosted their price target on Southern from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Southern from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.50.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.07. 866,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,484,127. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $61.56 and a 52 week high of $82.84.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. Southern had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.42%.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $535,509.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,620,831.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sloane N. Drake sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $931,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,597.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $535,509.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,620,831.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,026 shares of company stock valued at $2,151,644. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.