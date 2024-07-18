Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Free Report) by 190.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,253 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 49 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 445.7% during the first quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 187,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after buying an additional 153,291 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the first quarter worth $6,924,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 396.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 82,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 65,964 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 389.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 64,797 shares during the period. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 432.3% during the 1st quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 76,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 61,908 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of IHF stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.47. 37,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,374. The company has a market cap of $811.60 million, a PE ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.47. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 52-week low of $48.58 and a 52-week high of $55.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.56 and a 200 day moving average of $52.67.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

