Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $362,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of VGSH stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.22. The company had a trading volume of 711,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,183. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.33 and a 12 month high of $58.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.89 and its 200 day moving average is $57.97.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.202 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

