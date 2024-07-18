Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,803 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of InvenTrust Properties worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,014,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $776,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the first quarter worth about $737,000. Makena Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $6,427,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InvenTrust Properties Price Performance

Shares of IVT stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.81. The stock had a trading volume of 36,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,327. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.70, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.98.

InvenTrust Properties Dividend Announcement

About InvenTrust Properties

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. InvenTrust Properties’s payout ratio is currently 910.00%.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the "Company," "IVT," or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

