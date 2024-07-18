Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 51.5% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 725.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIS stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $246.36. The company had a trading volume of 15,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,799. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.14. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $183.29 and a 52-week high of $249.45.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

