Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG traded down $76.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3,913.04. 71,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,468. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3,876.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,667.75. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,733.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4,144.32.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a negative return on equity of 288.35% and a net margin of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $11.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BKNG. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Booking from $4,285.00 to $4,580.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Booking from $3,950.00 to $4,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4,205.00 price target (up previously from $4,150.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,980.15.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $100,556,375.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total transaction of $812,830.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,157,314.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 999 shares of company stock valued at $3,939,187 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

