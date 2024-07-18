Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,756 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,732,473 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,169,397,000 after buying an additional 56,911 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 273.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,731,194 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $175,647,000 after buying an additional 1,268,109 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 252.4% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,263,754 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $128,220,000 after buying an additional 905,173 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 995,245 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $376,641,000 after buying an additional 140,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 200.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 877,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $89,010,000 after buying an additional 585,016 shares during the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on Cooper Companies from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.78.

Cooper Companies stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $92.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,381. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.89 and its 200 day moving average is $94.34. The company has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 53.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.93 and a 52-week high of $104.07.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $942.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.07 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

