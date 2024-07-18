Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $6.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $576.51. 438,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,307. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $397.76 and a 12 month high of $609.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $563.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $526.66.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

