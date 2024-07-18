Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,425 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth $80,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.3% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 53,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Financial & Tax Architects LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at about $379,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 22.8% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 152,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,529,000 after acquiring an additional 28,222 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVO. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.67.

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded down $7.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $128.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,957,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,421,955. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.72 billion, a PE ratio of 44.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $148.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.16.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 91.70% and a net margin of 36.56%. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

