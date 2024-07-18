Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 509 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,850 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,240,652,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Starbucks by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,612,687 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $512,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897,282 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Starbucks by 2,624.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,150,309 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $196,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,378 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Starbucks by 342.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,160,737 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $207,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,656 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 432.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,039,633 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $195,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,591 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $601,375 over the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Starbucks from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.92.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.96. 3,380,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,361,305. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.55 and a fifty-two week high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. Starbucks’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

