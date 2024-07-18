Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes $982,000 Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 19,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FMB. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,042,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,523,000 after acquiring an additional 251,160 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,028,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,160,000 after purchasing an additional 121,339 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 987,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,719,000 after purchasing an additional 84,095 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 751,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,607,000 after purchasing an additional 106,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 693,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,595,000 after purchasing an additional 17,916 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of FMB remained flat at $51.49 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 33,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,954. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $48.08 and a 52 week high of $51.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.25.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

