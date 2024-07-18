Kujira (KUJI) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $120.49 Million

Kujira (KUJI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One Kujira coin can now be bought for approximately $1.11 or 0.00001740 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kujira has a market capitalization of $120.49 million and approximately $470,334.33 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kujira has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Kujira

Kujira was first traded on November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,349,806 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. The official website for Kujira is kujira.network. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kujira’s official message board is teamkujira.medium.com. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kujira

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,349,806.5. The last known price of Kujira is 1.12001149 USD and is up 0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $625,797.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kujira should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kujira using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

