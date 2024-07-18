Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Hits New 52-Week High at $12.02

Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.02 and last traded at $12.02, with a volume of 318693 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.82.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Ladder Capital from $12.75 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ladder Capital in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ladder Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 88.41 and a current ratio of 88.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is presently 121.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,758,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,041,000 after purchasing an additional 13,050 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,124,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,139,000 after purchasing an additional 49,885 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 824,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,485,000 after purchasing an additional 63,299 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 490,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the period. 62.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

