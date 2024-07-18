Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Declares $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the specialty retailer on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%.

Lamb Weston has raised its dividend by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Lamb Weston has a payout ratio of 21.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lamb Weston to earn $6.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.6%.

Lamb Weston Stock Up 0.1 %

Lamb Weston stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.07. 3,271,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,158,186. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.49 and its 200 day moving average is $93.43. Lamb Weston has a 52 week low of $76.61 and a 52 week high of $117.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lamb Weston from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.20.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

