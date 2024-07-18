Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Hits New 52-Week High at $17.57

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.57 and last traded at $17.33, with a volume of 16311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Lands’ End from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

Get Lands' End alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LE

Lands’ End Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $548.10 million, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07. Lands’ End had a negative net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $285.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lands’ End

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 334.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lands’ End during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lands’ End by 41.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Lands’ End in the fourth quarter worth $175,000. 37.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lands’ End

(Get Free Report)

Lands' End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of casual clothing, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.