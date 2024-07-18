LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Trading Up 4.3%

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.89 and last traded at $27.89. 169 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.74.
LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 4.3 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.69.
LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty chemicals company that engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and consumer protection products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Protection, Specialty Additives, and Advanced Intermediates.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Real Estate Stock Signals a Boom in Manufacturing Activity
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- This Medical Giant’s Stock Rebounds: A 15% Upside Is the Minimum
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Financial Giant’s Shares Soar on EPS Beat and Record Asset Levels
Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.