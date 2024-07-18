LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.24

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:LTMAY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 3588940 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

LATAM Airlines Group Trading Down 12.8 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.56.

LATAM Airlines Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.0002 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th.

About LATAM Airlines Group

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Chile, Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, Brazil, other Latin American countries, the Caribbean, North America, Europe, and Oceania. It offers other services, such as ground handling, courier, logistics, and maintenance services.

