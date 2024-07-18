LCX (LCX) Price Tops $0.18 on Major Exchanges

LCX (LCX) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 18th. One LCX token can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000279 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LCX has traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. LCX has a market capitalization of $136.82 million and $1.07 million worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
LCX Token Profile
LCX’s genesis date was June 6th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 771,584,751 tokens. LCX’s official message board is www.lcx.com/insights. LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here. LCX’s official website is www.lcx.com.
Buying and Selling LCX
