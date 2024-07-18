Ledyard National Bank Cuts Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Ledyard National Bank decreased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 884.6% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 154.7% during the first quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $127.38. 450,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,415. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $129.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.53 and its 200 day moving average is $119.64. The firm has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.9304 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

