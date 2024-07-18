Ledyard National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 775,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,499 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 1.9% of Ledyard National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $19,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 101,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 24,139 shares during the period. City State Bank raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 59,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,869 shares during the period. TCP Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 271,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after acquiring an additional 14,649 shares during the period. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 1,354,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,660,000 after acquiring an additional 158,155 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of DFAE stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.19. 530,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,761. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $21.54 and a 1-year high of $26.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.