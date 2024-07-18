Ledyard National Bank Has $1.10 Million Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Ledyard National Bank cut its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $131,102,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 970,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,342,000 after purchasing an additional 281,460 shares during the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 9,329,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,032,397,000 after purchasing an additional 253,373 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,795,000. Finally, Constant Guidance Financial LLC raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4,129.4% in the fourth quarter. Constant Guidance Financial LLC now owns 143,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,880,000 after purchasing an additional 140,110 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $108.78. The stock had a trading volume of 27,879,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,229,818. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.24 and a one year high of $111.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.77.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.