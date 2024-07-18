Ledyard National Bank Has $2.79 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Ledyard National Bank lessened its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 8,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Patron Partners LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADP has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADP traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $247.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,225,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,847. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.31. The company has a market capitalization of $101.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.53 and a twelve month high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 19.56%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

