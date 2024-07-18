Ledyard National Bank Has $677,000 Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Ledyard National Bank cut its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,678 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Hologic were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Hologic by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 554 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Hologic by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Hologic in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Hologic by 145.3% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HOLX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus raised their target price on Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup upgraded Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hologic from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX traded down $1.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.66. 2,332,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,628,516. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.02 and a 52 week high of $82.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.74.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

